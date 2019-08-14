Warren woman throws drink at man who chased her down for stealing construction worker's car

TROY, Mich. - A Warren woman threw a drink at a man who chased her down and blocked her after she stole a construction worker's car in Troy, police said.

Stacey Nicole McCombs, 31, of Warren, is accused of stealing a black 2002 Volkswagen Jetta at 8:59 a.m. Aug. 6, on Dequindre Road, south of East Big Beaver Road in Troy, according to authorities.

The car was parked on Dequindre Road near a construction site because it was owned by one of the workers, officials said.

McCombs got into the Jetta, found the keys in the glove box and drove away, police said.

Another employee got into a company pickup truck and followed McCombs as she drove south onto Dequindre Road and behind the businesses on East Maple Road, west of Dequindre Road, according to authorities.

The employee blocked McCombs with the company truck, police said.

McCombs got out of the Jetta and threw a drink at the employee, according to officials. As she tried to strike him, he pulled her to the ground and held her until police arrived, officials said.

McCombs is charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile and assault and battery.

