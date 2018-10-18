Warren woman who allegedly crashed car with child inside charged

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The woman who allegedly was behind the wheel of a violent car crash involving her 5-year-old son made her first appearance in court Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Warren woman accused of crashing into light pole with child in car during Clinton Twp. police chase

Zaikha Wiggins was charged with fleeing and eluding, child abuse, resisting and obstructing a police officer. Police are waiting on blood results to determine whether drugs or alcohol were an issue.

Police said Wiggins, 27, was behind the wheel of a car Tuesday, fleeing from police and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into a utility box on Metro Parkway. Her son was in the back seat.

Wiggins was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital for injuries she suffered in the crash, police said.

Bystanders trapped in traffic saw the chase end in a collision and were shocked to see a child get pulled out of the car.

The boy is expected to be OK. He was turned over to family members, police said.

Authorities said it started when people observed Wiggins sitting in her car in a Rite Aid Pharmacy parking lot near 15 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. Police said she was seen sitting in her car for more than an hour, throwing things from the vehicle. Police were contacted and when Clinton Township police arrived and asked if she was alright, she fled from the scene, triggering the chase and collision.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.