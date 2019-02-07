WATCH: Detroit Zoo animals celebrate Valentine's Day during Heart Fest

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Animals at the Detroit Zoo celebrated Valentine's Day early Thursday with special treats.
Penguins, red pandas, wolverines, polar bears and wolves received treat-filled piñatas, heart-shaped ice treats and painted rocks to play with, tear apart and eat. The event is part of a daily program that strives to make sure the animals have changing and complex environments.
Another Heart Fest will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the zoo at 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak.
See the animals enjoying the treats in the video below.
