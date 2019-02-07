WATCH: Detroit Zoo animals celebrate Valentine's Day during Heart Fest

When a male penguin finds a mate, he gifts her a pebble. (Photo: Detroit Zoo)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Animals at the Detroit Zoo celebrated Valentine's Day early Thursday with special treats.

Wolves tear into piñatas during Heart Fest at the Detroit Zoo on Feb. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

Penguins, red pandas, wolverines, polar bears and wolves received treat-filled piñatas, heart-shaped ice treats and painted rocks to play with, tear apart and eat. The event is part of a daily program that strives to make sure the animals have changing and complex environments.

A wolverine and a red panda play with special treats on Feb. 7, 2019 at the Detroit Zoo. (WDIV)

Another Heart Fest will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the zoo at 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

See the animals enjoying the treats in the video below.

