WATCH: Fellow police dogs whimper at memorial for slain K-9 officer in Michigan

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for a St. Clair Shores police K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Officer Axe was killed Nov. 4 after St. Clair Shores police were called to the Lakeland Manor for reports of a gunman. When officers arrived, they said they spotted Theoddeus Gray standing outside, and he matched the description of the man suspected of having a gun.

Officials said Gray fired shots, killing Axe. Police returned fire, killing Gray.

At the start of the memorial service, fellow K9 officers were walked through the church to the altar to pay their respects. Dogs could be heard barking and whimpering as they walked by. (See video above)

