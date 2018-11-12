Memorial service held for man killed by police outside St. Clair Shores baby shower

DETROIT - Friends and family gathered to remember Theoddeus Gray, a 29-year-old man who was killed on Nov. 4 outside a baby shower.

A candlelight vigil was held outside his home near the intersection of Longview and Dickerson streets for Gray, who was killed outside his own baby shower. His first child was expected in December. His family is looking for answers.

"You cannot value a dog's life over a humans," said Oliver Gant, an activist speaking for the family. "And you put that out there for the world to see as though this young man had no worth or no value to his life. That's basically what the family is upset about."

Gant said the family is very hurt.

Gray was killed in St. Clair Shores by police, who said he shot and killed Axe, a K-9 who was tracking him.

"If he shot the dog and evidence showed that he shot the dog, then that would be another thing," Gant said. "That's something they have to deal with if they can conclusively say 'This young man shot that dog.' But first they got to find a gun."

Gray's family said they don't believe he had a weapon.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation. The department has not yet spoken publicly about the case.

Gray's funeral service will be held Saturday at Jamison Temple Baptist Church on Mack Avenue.

