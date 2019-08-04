Watch Local 4's Larry Spruill live from Dayton, Ohio on Sunday

News

9 killed, 27 injured in Dayton, Ohio mass shooting

By Natasha Dado
via CNN

Authorities work the scene Sunday morning in Dayton. (John Minchillo/AP)

DAYTON, Ohio - According to the Dayton, Ohio Police Department, the number of injured victims in Sunday morning's mass shooting that left nine people dead has jumped to 27. 

The police are working with the blood bank to set up donation opportunities. There will be a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday night commemorating the lives of the shooting victims. 

 

Another shooting happened less than 24 hours earlier in El Paso, Texas Saturday that left 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. 

