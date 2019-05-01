WATCH: Man fights off attempted carjackers who held gun to his head on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are seeking two men after an attempted carjacking April 22, 2019 on the city's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A surveillance camera at a gas station on Detroit's east side captured a man holding a gun to another man's head during an attempted carjacking April 22.

Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking to his 2010 Toyota Camry near the intersection of Conant Street and Commor Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. when he was approached from behind by a man with a gun.

The man with the gun held the weapon to the back of the victim's head. When the victim tried to fight him off, another man walked up and hit him. The victim was not injured, police said.

The two men jumped inside the car, but when they couldn't drive away, they fled on foot toward Commor Avenue.

The man with the gun is described as a white male about 17 or 18 years old. He weighs about 120-130 pounds and has orange hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The other man is described as a white male who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

