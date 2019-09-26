WATCH: President Donald Trump fires back at impeachment inquiry after call transcript released

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump held a news conference Wednesday where he responded to an impeachment inquiry launched after a phone call he had with the Ukrainian president.

READ: Trump's phone conversation with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky

Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with the U.S. attorney general and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call.

During the news conference, Trump called the controversy a hoax and scolded the press for reporting it.

He also said he fully supported transparency, but insisted on transparency from Joe Biden and his son.

Watch the full news conference below.

