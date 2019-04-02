WATCH: Sterling Heights police discuss high-speed chase

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss a high-speed police chase that happened in the morning.

It eventually ended in a neighborhood on Detroit's east side. Two people were taken into custody after fleeing the vehicle on foot.

Police statement

The Sterling Heights Police Department released this statement later Tuesday morning ahead of the news conference:

On April 2nd 2019 at approximately 7:15 am, the Sterling Heights Police Department received a report of shots fired between a Dodge Durango and a Ford Fusion in the area of Hall Road and M-53. Sterling Heights Officers located the Dodge Durango and attempted to stop the vehicle. Officers quickly realized that the Dodge Durango was also pursuing the Ford Fusion. The pursuit continued to the area of Canterbury and Schoenherr. At that point the driver of the Dodge Durango pulled over on a side street allowing us to pursue the Ford Fusion. At that point a suspect from the Ford Fusion fled on foot. Sterling Heights Officers pursued him on foot. The Ford Fusion continued in an unknown direction.

At that time the suspect from the Ford Fusion who fled on foot was able to double back around the Officers who were pursuing him. That suspect was able to jump into a Sterling Heights patrol vehicle that was left running, and he fled the scene. Officers then began to pursue the stolen patrol vehicle. That pursuit ended near I-94 and 12 Mile, where there was a collision between a Macomb County Sherriffs Department patrol vehicle and the stolen Sterling Heights patrol vehicle. That suspect was then taken into custody. No one was injured in this incident.

As we were pursuing our stolen patrol vehicle, we were notified that the Warren Police Department located and were pursuing the Ford Fusion south bound on Van dyke into Detroit. That pursuit ended when the suspects fled on foot in the area of Linden Drive. Ultimately, one of two suspects was taken into custody. Officers are still attempting to locate the second suspect.

As our investigation continues, we do know that this possibly stemmed from an initial incident between all involved, in the City of Utica.

The Sterling Heights Police Department would like to thank all of the other jurisdictions that assisted in the pursuit of these criminals. It has been a joint effort to apprehend criminals that did not care for life of the public, law enforcement or themselves in this incident.

