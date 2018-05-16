Water main break in Saline causes city-wide loss of water pressure

SALINE, Mich. - A large water main break in Saline caused a city-wide loss of water pressure Wednesday morning.

City officials said the water main break is at East Michigan Avenue and North Maple Road.

"A large water main break at Michigan and Maple has caused a city-wide loss of water pressure. City crews are working to isolate the break and restore pressure," reads a statement from the city.

A boil water advisory is in effect.

City officials said water pressure is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents near the water main break may be without water longer, according to the city.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.