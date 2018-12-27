Water main break shuts down stretch of Penniman Avenue in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Some residents in Plymouth may experience reduced water pressure after a water main broke Thursday on Penniman Avenue near Arthur Street.

City officials said a spike in water pressure Thursday morning may have caused the main break. Penniman Avenue is closed to all traffic between Arthur Street and Church Street. Farmer Street remains open to traffic.

Crews are trying to repair the system. The city said there may be some localized discoloration to tap water as water flows reverse in the system. However, the system remains "safe and secure," according to the city.

Residents are advised to run the cold water tap for a few minutes and the water should clear up.

The repairs are expected to take several hours.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.