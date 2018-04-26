Water system repairs will prompt precautionary boil water advisory in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A precautionary boil water advisory will be issued Friday for crews to repair several fire hydrants and replace water main valves.

The water system will be shut down around 9 a.m. and be closed for about six hours. It will impact residents in the Country Club Annex subdivision who use the Livingston Community Water Authority.

All homes on Ethel Street from Weber Street to Burson Drive will be impacted, as well as some homes on Weber Street and Burson Drive, officials said.

Water pressure will be taken down to zero, so the boil water advisory is being issued for 72 hours or until further notice, officials said.

The repair to the water system is a planned project to replace old, worn out valves and hydrants, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.