Waterford police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect who led officers on chase

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Waterford police fatally shot an armed man Friday morning in a neighborhood in the area of Barkman Drive and Clintonville Road.

Police sources confirm that there was a police chase of an alleged domestic violence suspect in the area. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots and that someone was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Robert Green said he witnessed police chasing a BMW.

"At first he wasn't really going that fast. But then the second time around, yes, he started driving pretty erratically and once they cornered him it was just a few seconds later that I heard the gunshots," said Green.

Police have confirmed the suspect was killed in the shooting after pulling a gun on officers. The man was being chased in a circle on Barkman Drive before police cornered him.

Police said officers had no choice but to fire at the man after he pulled the gun on them.

"We hope that this doesn't happen again. We kind of live on a dead-end street here, and yeah I was fearing what would happen at the end of this thing," said Green.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the investigation.

A man was fatally shot by police in Waterford on June 29, 2018. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.