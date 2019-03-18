Waterford police: Woman killed, husband arrested in apparent murder-suicide attempt

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Waterford Township are investigating a suspected murder and attempted suicide.

Here's the latest update from Waterford police:

At approximately 5:30pm last night Waterford Police received a request to welfare check a 56 year old female after she did not show up for work earlier in the day.

Upon arrival to her home on Lockwood Drive, Officers found the female dead from apparent blunt force trauma. Also found was her 71 year old husband who was unconscious from an apparent overdose. Both the husband and wife resided at the home.

Preliminary investigation appears to be a homicide/attempt suicide. Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and information on this incident.

This was not a random crime and the husband is in custody. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.



