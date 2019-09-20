Waterford School District to pay $107K to settle EEOC retaliation suit

The EEOC says the alleged conduct violates the anti-retaliation provision of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. (WDIV)

WATERFORD, Mich. - The Waterford School District will pay $107,000 and provide other relief to settle a retaliation case filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the EEOC.

The EEOC’s lawsuit claims a history and social studies teacher was subjected to a layoff. Because the teacher believed he was laid off due to his age, he filed a discrimination charge with the EEOC.

The lawsuit alleges the school district hired other teachers to work full-time in addition to social studies teachers but the history teacher was never recalled to his former position in retaliation for his EEOC charge.

The EEOC says the alleged conduct violates the anti-retaliation provision of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

After attempting to reach a pre-litigation resolution through its conciliation process, the EEOC filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District Court of Michigan (EEOC v. Waterford Public School System, case No. 11015).

In addition to the monetary relief, the 2 ½-year consent decree settling the suit provides for injunctive relief, notice posting and training on the ADEA.

“Federal law expressly prohibits employers from retaliating against employees for filing an EEOC charge,” EEOC trial attorney Nedra Campbell said. “Waterford School District should be commended for resolving this case and agreeing to take these bold affirmative steps to ensure that employees are protected from retaliation.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.