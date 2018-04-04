Waterford Township father knocks suspected intruder out cold, live streams takedown video

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Waterford Township man said he did what he had to do to protect his family when a stranger walked into his house unannounced.

Jonathen Abrams said he vividly remembers Friday night when his teenage daughter frantically called him.

"She told me a person had got into the house," Abrams said.

He found the man outside his house on South Tilden Street.

"He had one arm like this, and he was doing this and was trying to get in," Abrams said, motioning how the man was trying to break into his home.

Abrams said his instincts as a father kicked in, and his boxing skills, as well.

"I instantly punched him, and he was out cold," Abrams said.

Then he started a Facebook Live stream.

"If anything happened, everyone would clearly see this is not my fault," Abrams said.

The raw video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

"My heart's racing because I don't know if he has a knife," Abrams said. "I don't know if he has a gun. I don't know what he has, but I'm going to protect my family."

Jacob Cruz, 32, was charged with breaking and entering, but Abrams said something more sinister was going on that night.

"You were here to snatch a kid," Abrams said. "You weren't here for anything else."

Abrams is grateful his family is safe after the encounter.

"At that moment in time, I did the right thing, especially with my children watching me," Abrams said.

Cruz said in court that he's not guilty of the crime. He will return to court in a couple of weeks.

