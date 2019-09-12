Waterford Township police looking for man who used keys stolen from Meijer cart to steal car

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Waterford Township police are looking for a man who used keys he stole from a cart at Meijer to steal a vehicle.

Police said the man took the keys at the store at 4200 Highland Road on Aug. 26 at 8:19 p.m. He used the keys to steal a 2013 Kia Soul, which was found abandoned the next day.

The man is described as white and being in his 20s. He is heavyset and has a beard. He was wearing a white shirt under a faded red sweatshirt, blue jeans, blue and white Nike shoes and a blue baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 248-618-6068. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to 248-674-COPS.

