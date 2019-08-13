Waterford Township police: Man wanted for stealing purse from vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Waterford Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a purse from a vehicle.

Waterford Township police are looking for a man who stole a purse from a vehicle parked in a Walmart parking lot.

Police said the vehicle that was parked on Strathdon Way sometime between 9:30 p.m. on July 22 and 5:15 a.m. on July 23. A credit card from the purse was used later in the morning on July 23 at the Walmart in New Hudson.

The suspect is a black male with a mustache, late teens or early 20’s. He is medium height and build, wearing a gray Nike sweat shirt with the hood up, dark gray or black Nike sweat pants and tan shoes, according to police.

He arrived at the Walmart in a silver 4 door sedan. Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Waterford Police Detective Knapp at (248) 618-6077, or to remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS

