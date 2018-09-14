Waterford Township police say woman called 911 to report she killed her husband

Police say a woman admitted to killing her husband in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Waterford Township police said a woman was arrested after calling 911 and admitting to killing her husband.

Police said the woman called 911 at 11:42 a.m. Friday from a home on Meadowood Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead in the backyard.

The 51-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Police said the woman has a young son who was home at the time of the shooting. He was not injured and is now with family members, officials said.

A semi-automatic weapon was recovered at the home, police said.

