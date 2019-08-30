Waterford Township police seek person of interest after woman killed in fire

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Waterford Township police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a fire that killed a woman.

Police are trying to find Adonis Wilson.

According to police, a woman in her 50s was found dead after firefighters were called at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a home on North Lynn Street.

After investigators dug through evidence, they went door to door Wednesday asking neighbors if they'd seen Wilson since the fire.

Police said Wilson was known to mow the woman's lawn.

Police believe Wilson is driving a white 2007 Dodge Caravan. It has Michigan license plate CCA 014.

The van is also said to have some rust.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6077.

