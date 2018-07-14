Wayne business burglarized, vandalized by thieves twice in 2 months

WAYNE, Mich. - Thieves have hit a Wayne business twice in two months, breaking glass and stealing merchandise.

In May, a person was caught on camera busting the glass of a back door at EVC Vapor Lounge on Wayne Road. The thief filled a bag with products worth an estimated $800 and took off.

The latest damage came Friday morning about 3 a.m. when a person tried to shatter the door. They were unsuccessful, so they threw a brick at the front window of the store, but it didn't break through the double-paned glass.

Police told owner Mike Mead that he should put bars on his windows, but he doesn't want to have to do that.

"Why should I bar up my business? I don't want to be in a place where I have to have bars. I want my customers to feel safe here when they come to my store," Mead said.

Mead said business is steady at the store, which opened about a year and a half ago, but the damage to the building and the stolen merchandise are hurting the shop.

"If this keeps happening and the cops don't find him, I won't be here much longer," he said. "We have everything riding on this and if this fails, I lose everything."

