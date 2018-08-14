Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant struck, killed while jogging in Westland; police seek driver

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Westland.

The incident happened on Hines Drive near Inkster Road. The road remains closed.

Sources tell Local 4 the sergeant, who has been identified as Lee Smith, was off-duty at the time. He was jogging when he was struck by a vehicle.

Smith was dragged for a short distance and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wayne County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Smith was killed while jogging in Hines Park on Aug. 14, 2018.

He was a 26-year veteran of the department and had just filed for retirement on Friday.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle, which police described as a black SUV.

There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.

The map below is an approximate location:

