Wayne man accused of killing acquaintance during argument in Inkster, police say

INKSTER, Mich. - A Wayne man is accused of shooting and killing an acquaintance during an argument in Inkster, police said.

Cleve Allen Ransaw, 26, has been charged in the murder of Kenneth Benson, 26, of Inkster.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to the area of Western Street near Oakwood Street. When they arrived, they found Benson's body with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Benson's body was transported from the scene.

Investigation led to the arrest of Ransaw, police said. He is accused of firing shots at Benson during an argument.

Ransaw took cash from Benson after the shooting, officials said.

Ransaw is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, felonious assault, felon in possession of a firearm and four felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Friday at 22nd District Court in Inkster and taken to the Wayne County Jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.