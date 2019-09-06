Wayne police arrest suspected serial burglar

WAYNE, Mich. - Police in Wayne arrested a man Wednesday who they believe is responsible for several burglaries in the area.

According to authorities, at about 11:30 p.m., Wayne police officers were dispatched to Steve's Coney Island restaurant on Wayne Road for reports of a break-in. When police arrived, a witness helped officers locate the suspect.

Police said they were able to recover stolen property and, with help from a Michigan State Police K-9 Unit, the tool used to break into the Coney Island restaurant.

David Edward Miller, 57, was arrested and is believed to be connected to at least six other burglaries in Wayne, Dearborn and Romulus.

Miller was arraigned Thursday and was charged with breaking and entering. He is expected to return to court Sept. 17.

