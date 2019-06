Police are investigating the death of a man after a body was found in Wayne on June 5, 2019. (WDIV)

WAYNE, Mich. - The body of a 57-year-old man was found Wednesday in Wayne.

According to authorities, the cause of death hasn't been identified, but police don't believe the death is a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

