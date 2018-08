DETROIT - A small fire broke out at Wayne State University on Sunday.

According to Wayne State University officials, students were conducting an experiment in the chemistry building when the fire started. It was quickly extinguished.

Due to the contents of the chemical lab, a hazmat crew from the Detroit Fire Department was called to assist and confirm of a proper clean up.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

