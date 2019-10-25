Wayne State University police investigating 2 armed robberies

DETROIT - Wayne State University police have issued a warning to students, staff and faculty after two armed robberies were reported.

The first robbery happened Wednesday at 11:55 p.m., according to police. A 38-year-old man was robbed in front of 667 W. Hancock Street. He told police he was walking home when two men pulled up to the curb in a black sedan and approached him with handguns visible.

The robbers are described as black men who are both around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and were wearing all black with masks covering their faces.

The second robbery happened shortly after, on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. A 20-year-old man said he was robbed at Second Avenue and West Hancock Street. The victim said a black sedan stopped in front of him as he was crossing Hancock Street.

Police said he reported the two robbers threatened him with a handgun and took his backpack, cellphone, keys and wallet.

