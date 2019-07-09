We Run 313 founders presented with Spirit of Detroit award

DETROIT - The founders of "We Run 313" recently received the Spirit of Detroit award.

Lance Woods and Joe Robinson started the club to spread the health benefits of running and to grow running in the African American community.

“I work in youth development and I was recognized for the work I do in the schools but this one is different because, this is something that started off with a vision,” Lance Woods said.

“This is a big deal for me because I know some of things I come from. So to be here receiving one of the highest honors in the city, just means everything to me,” Joe Robinson said.

