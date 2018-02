CANTON, Mich. - Many streets were messy after this weekend's winter storm.

To take care of the streets, Bernice the Dinosaur grabbed a snowblower and hit the road in one Canton neighborhood.

While a T-rex isn't as good as a snowplow, she did her best to make a dent in the snow, as more is on the way.

