West Bloomfield house catches fire after family throws fireworks into outdoor trash bin

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A home caught fire late Wednesday night in West Bloomfield and investigators told Local 4, fireworks are to blame.

It happened at a home Greer Road near Swaranne near Chestnut.

Authorities said the family was setting off fireworks Wednesday night and put them in a trash bin leaning against the home afterwards.

The family later discovered the fire and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher before calling 911.

"They heard a snapping and popping sound and when they went to investigate where that sound was coming from, they found the garbage can on fire, said West Bloomfield Fire Marshall Byron Turnquist.

No one was hurt, but there is significant damage to the home.

Turnquist offers some advice for anyone planning to use fireworks, saying "Rather than put used fireworks in a garbage can with other combustibles, it's a good idea to soak them in a can full of water just to make sure they're out."



