West Bloomfield police cracking down on people who cut through neighborhood to avoid construction

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - West Bloomfield police have a message for people who cut through neighborhoods to avoid construction: Don't.

Police are cracking down on drivers who cut through residential neighborhoods with "no thru traffic" signs. Drivers have been flocking to the streets of Rutledge Park and Deerfield Village because of road work near Maple and Middle Belt roads.

"We don't take any enjoyment going out to write tickets. There's a problem we recognize it, and we're taking enforcement action," Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson said.

Police wrote more than 60 tickets with a $125 fine during Tuesday's enforcement efforts.

