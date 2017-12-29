West Bloomfield police report rash of break-ins at Asian business owners' homes

West Bloomfield police said there has been a rash of home invasions targeting Asian business owners. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A rash of home invasions targeting business owners has struck several Southeast Michigan communities, West Bloomfield police said.

Police said thieves are breaking into business owners' homes while they are at work. A majority of the home invasions have targeted Asian business owners, police said.

The thieves are getting into homes through second-level windows by using a ladder, officials said. Many upper-level windows aren't protected by glass breakage alarm systems.

Large amounts of cash and many valuables have been stolen, police said. Items have been stolen from secured floor safes, which are forcibly breached.

The West Bloomfield Police Department is asking the public to take the necessary precautions to protect valuables. Police are continuing to search for the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brooke Dolmyer at 248-975-8981.

