A street is flooded at West Canfield and Second streets in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - West Canfield Street is flooded at Second Avenue in Midtown Detroit because of a water main break, officials said.

Pictures from residents show the cobblestone street under more than a foot of water.

Several cars are stuck on the street.

A tree uprooted and landed on top of multiple cars, according to residents.

A tree fell on top of multiple vehicles on West Canfield at Second Avenue in Midtown. (WDIV)

