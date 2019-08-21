Westland man dies after crashing motorcycle into bus while fleeing police

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - A Westland man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a bus while fleeing police in Inkster on Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police said they were called to the scene around 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

MSP said their preliminary investigation revealed that an Inkster police officer saw a motorcycle on Middlebelt Road that ran a red light in front of them.

They activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop and the motorcycle fled. Officers pursued the motorcycle northbound on Henry Ruff Road near Ford Road in Garden City, where the motorcycle disregarded a red light and ran into the side of a SMART bus.

The motorcycle driver was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver has been identified as a 40-year-old man from Westland. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

