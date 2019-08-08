Westland police officer spends months tracking down medals to replace veteran's stolen awards

When a Westland police officer heard a veteran's medals were stolen, he went on a mission to replace them. (Photo: Westland police)

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland police officer spent months tracking down medals to give to a Vietnam veteran after the man's medals were stolen from his veterans organization.

Vince Berna and his wife, Judy, opened Veterans Haven in Wayne in 1999.

When Officer Chaim Kozak heard Berna's medals were stolen from the organization, he set out to find the right kind of medals to replace them.

Kozak knows the value of the awards. He is a Marine Corp. veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

"The sentimental value that these hold is priceless, so I think that's why my partner and I felt the need to get these replaced for him," Kozak said.

Berna is currently hospitalized and is in poor health.

Westland police officers are raising money for Berna's organization, which provides food, clothing and shelter to veterans. Click here to donate.

