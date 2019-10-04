What is the YouTube 'fire challenge'? Michigan boy badly burned by friend

A Michigan boy suffered second-degree burns when his friend lit him on fire. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Michigan boy was badly burned when his friend lit him on fire for the "fire challenge."

It involves pouring flammable liquids on oneself or another person and lighting them on fire. The act is recorded to be posted to social media sites such as YouTube.

The challenge is nothing new -- it has made headlines over the last seven years or so -- but it continues to leave children injured.

Jason Cleary, a 12-year-old boy from Dearborn Heights, suffered second-degree burns on his chin, chest and stomach when a friend lit him on fire over the weekend.

Jason said his friend sprayed him with nail polish remover and set him on fire.

"(The) first time, it (the fire) was little, and they swatted it off. Second time, they kept spraying it (nail polish remover) on me," he said.

