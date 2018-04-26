Who amputated this dog's leg? Michigan Humane Society wants charges

A black Labrador retriever was found with an amputated leg in Hamtramck. (M1 Studios)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Authorities are hoping to identify those responsible for an at-home amputation of a dog’s leg in Hamtramck.

(Warning: Pictures below are graphic)

Authorities said garden shears and a kitchen knife were used to amputate the leg. (M1 Studios)

The black Labrador retriever was found in the area of Holbrook Avenue and Conant Street. Authorities believe the amputation happened sometime before noon Wednesday.

The dog’s right-rear leg was amputated and officials with the Michigan Humane Society believe garden shears and a kitchen knife were used in the procedure.

The Michigan Humane Society is working with law enforcement to identify a suspect and will seek animal cruelty charges.

The dog is being cared for by veterinarians and the shelter medicine team at the Michigan Humane Society’s Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit.

The dog was found in Hamtramck. (M1 Studios)

The Michigan Humane Society is seeking charges against those responsible. (M1 Studios)

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.