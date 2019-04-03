Why a closure of the southern border would cripple Detroit's auto industry

DETROIT - President Trump is still considering sealing the border if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration despite warnings of the damage closing the border could do to the American economy.

The auto industry is now uniting saying it could have devastating effects in Michigan and throughout the country.

Michigan residents could miss out on a lot of there was a ban on Mexican imports. That includes fresh produce, avocados and other fruits and vegetables. It also includes tequila.

Much of wiring and harnesses for vehicles come from Mexico, so do seat belts and airbags. The Center for Automotive Research said it the ban on imports would bring auto production to a halt.

