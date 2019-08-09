Win $5,000 for a Detroit area school through Sprint giveaway

A total of 21 schools across the country will be awarded $5,000 each. (WDIV)

DETROIT - This weekend, Sprint will be giving away more than $100,000 to K-12 school PTAs, and the local community can help determine the winners!

A total of 21 schools across the country will be awarded $5,000 each based on who receives the most vote in each participating Sprint store – head on down to a local Sprint store and vote for the schools in your community to receive the donation!

Here’s how it works:

• Voting is open to everyone over 18 – no need to be a Sprint customer

• Voting hours at select stores are: 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 9; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10; Noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 11.

• After voting, and while supplies last, participants can spin a prize wheel and win their own back-to-school necessities

• See full promotion rules here bit.ly/SprintRules-BTS.

• WHAT:

• PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:

o 19191 Telegraph Road Detroit MI

o 46014 Michigan Ave Canton MI

o 3372 S. Linden Rd Flint MI



