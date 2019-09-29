Wires crash on Detroit house while homeowner sleeps inside

DETROIT - Wires crashed onto a Detroit house this weekend while the homeowner was asleep inside.

"I was in the bed sleeping. I heard a big 'boom,' so I come on outside, and I notice that the wire was across the house here and up top was sparking," Levi Drew said.

DTE spent Saturday cleaning up the mess and replacing the fallen wires in the area of Artesian and Dayton streets on the city's west side. It's not clear what caused the wires to fall.

