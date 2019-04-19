Witness whose vehicle was destroyed in 6-car pileup after chase on Moross Road in Detroit speaks

DETROIT - A woman whose car was destroyed in a pileup Wednesday in Detroit spoke about what she witnessed.

"It something like in a movie," Kelly said.

A chase because of what police say was a drug deal and a robbery ended with a crash on Moross Road west of I-94 on Detroit's east side.

Kelly's car was sitting outside her house when it was hit. A video captured her reaction when she saw what happened.

One of the people involved escaped through the sunroof before taking off again.

"What the heck? Like, how is he just jumping out of his car, running right now?" Kelly said.

Police say four men were involved in a drug deal near St. John Hospital but at some point, it turned into a robbery and the two groups of men started chasing each other in cars along Moross Road. That's when the crash happened.

Kelly looked out her window to see her car demolished.

All four men from the two cars that were chasing each other took off, but not for long. Police arrested all of them.

Another victim told us he got out of his car just moments before it was hit.

No one was seriously injured.

