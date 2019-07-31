Witnesses say car intentionally ran down man in Detroit, killing him

DETROIT - People who witnessed a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Detroit said the driver intentionally hit the victim.

Joseph Smoke, 36, was walking home in the road on Westbrook Street near Pilgrim Street when he was run over.

Joseph Smoke (WDIV)

A construction crew tearing down a vacant home in the area witnessed the driver purposely strike Smoke. The crew members followed the car but lost sight of it.

Police haven't released a description of the vehicle.

"The construction workers seen it and tried to give him CPR. Somehow, he must have been able to say something because they came to my house," said Nicole Morrison, Smoke's girlfriend.

Smoke leaves behind three children.

"You took someone's loved one away from a lot of people. He didn't deserve to die," Morrison said.

