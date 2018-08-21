Witnesses say man shot by police officers on Detroit's northwest side

DETROIT - A heavy police presence was called to a Detroit neighborhood Monday after witnesses said officers opened fire on a man who ran away from them.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Monday on Detroit's northwest side.

Witnesses said a young man was shot by police officers on Asbury Park just south of Eight Mile Road.

Witnesses said the incident started when a group of men was standing on the corner when officers approached and told them to put their hands up.

One of the men started running north toward Eight Mile Road and police chased him, firing shots.

"My grandbaby -- we were going in the house," a witness said. "I had to put the key in the lock, and all of a sudden, all I heard was gunshots -- about 10 of them, the boy started running and they shot him as soon as he started running. As soon as he took off, they immediately started shooting."

The witness said there were about 10 or 15 gunshots.

"They should have just let him run," the witness said. "He didn't pull a gun or anything. He was just running. I cannot believe what I just saw. This is crazy."

It's unclear if the man was armed. Medical officials took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the incident.

