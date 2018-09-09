Violent arrest on Detroit's east side investigated for excessive force

DETROIT - Friends and family are alleging police brutality in Corey Williams' Saturday arrest.

According to authorities, Williams left the scene of a collision after hitting two other vehicles on East Warren Avenue and Chalmers Street.

Detroit police and a Grosse Pointe Park K-9 unit tracked Williams to his home on Detroit's east side. The street was blocked off temporarily as police apprehended him.

Williams climbed out of a basement window as police surrounded him.

Family members recorded footage using cellphones, showing police using a stungun on Williams before taking him into custody. At one point, an officer was shown slamming William's head into the ground and punching him the stomach. He was shocked at least four times and was sent to the hospital.

It took five officers to take Williams into custody.

"You beat him up and sent him in an ambulance," said Shavone Harmon.

Police said Williams was on the run and was resisting arrest.

"He was in an accident," Harmon said. "You shouldn't be hitting him."

"We’re going to do a thorough investigation to make sure policy was followed, and, if not, we will take proper discipline," said Capt. Kari Sloan of the Detroit police.

Family members said Williams has plates in his legs from a collision years ago and relies on a walker for mobility. They believe police went too far during his arrest.

"(Police) had no right to hit someone," Harmon said.

