Woman accused of leaving Bloomfield Twp. Target store while wearing stolen items

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly taking clothing into a fitting room at a Target store in Bloomfield Township and attempting to leave while wearing the items.

Angela Marie Blackwell is charged with first-degree retail fraud.

Police said a Target employee at the store on Telegraph Road saw Blackwell carry multiple items of clothing into a fitting room and was wearing the items when she walked out. The loss prevention manager was notified who allegedly saw Blackwell put several items into her purse while shopping.

Blackwell paid for several grocery items that were in her cart at the checkout.

Police said Blackwell attempted to leave the store without paying for the clothing items, the concealed items in her purse and unpaid items in her cart. The items totaled more than $1,600.

Officers responded and Blackwell was taken into custody.

Blackwell was arraigned Tuesday and given a $10,000 bond.



