Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend's juice with Visine bound over for trial

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn woman accused of poisoning a drink after becoming angry with her boyfriend has been bound over for trial.

Arrieana Yednock, 21, was arrested in February at a home in the 24000 block of Hickory after she allegedly put a substance in her boyfriend's orange juice to make him sick.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said Yednock was mad at her boyfriend and put what "appears to be Visine" into his orange juice to make him sick. Police said the boyfriend sipped some of the orange juice with the Visine in it. He also gave that same drink to their children, not knowing the Visine was in it.

Police said the kids started complaining of upset stomachs and Yednock admitted to spiking the drink.

The children were checked by fire and rescue personnel and found to be OK.

Yednock was charged with poisoning food by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. She was arraigned on charges and released on $5,000 personal bond.

Now she has been bound over for trial and has a hearing on April 26.

