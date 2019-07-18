Woman accused of using credit card stolen from car to make purchase at Garden City CVS

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - A woman is accused of stealing a credit card from a car and using it to make a purchase at a CVS in Garden City, police said.

The woman walked into the CVS store at Ford and Inkster roads in Garden City around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

She used a credit card that had been stolen about an hour before to make a purchase, police said. The card had not yet been reported stolen, so the charges went through, officials said.

The woman was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was wearing pink print pajama shorts, gray shoes and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. She also wore black framed glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-7414.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.