Woman arrested after joyride in stolen Ferndale police SUV ends with crash in Detroit, police say

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police said a woman is in custody Friday after a joyride in a stolen Ferndale police SUV ended with a crash on Detroit's west side.

A Ferndale police officer was on a routine medical call Friday morning at Woodward Avenue and Nine Mile Road, officials said. He got out of the SUV and was just a few feet away when a 24-year-old woman jumped into the SUV and took off, according to authorities.

A stolen Ferndale police car was involved in a crash, officials said. (WDIV)

Police said they believe the woman might have some mental issues.

Witnesses said the woman was speeding down Seven Mile Road in the stolen SUV and struck a vehicle.

"I think it's ridiculous," the driver of the other vehicle said. "It's crazy out here, you know? It really doesn't make any sense. I mean, what if some children were out here or something, you know?"

The woman continued down Stoepel Street and eventually struck a parked vehicle, according to authorities.

Officers were trailing behind her and took her into custody after she struck the parked vehicle, police said.

The woman told police she just wanted to have some fun, authorities said. She gave police a few addresses, some in Detroit and some in Clinton Township. Officials said they believe she might be homeless.

Nobody was injured during the joyride, police said.

