Woman arrested after undercover officer offered sex act at Walled Lake massage parlor, police say

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - A woman was charged with prostitution after an undercover officer was offered a sex act at a Walled Lake massage parlor, police said.

Walled Lake police and Homeland Security Investigations officials have been investigating allegations of human trafficking and prostitution acts at the Dawn to Dusk massage parlor on South Commerce Road in Walled Lake, authorities said.

An undercover officer went into the massage parlor Wednesday and was solicited for a sex act, officials said.

Walled Lake police and HSI agents executed a search warrant and arrested Xiu Lan Chao, 53, according to authorities.

While officers were searching the massage parlor, a 57-year-old West Bloomfield man walked in and admitted he was there for a sex act, police said. He was released and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

Chao was lodged at the Wixom Police Jail and arraigned on a charge of prostitution. She was ordered to surrender her Chinese passport and New York driver's license, officials said.

She is being held at the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Walled Lake police and HSI agents are continuing to investigate the case.

