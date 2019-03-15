Woman arrested, charged after almost running over pedestrians in Troy parking lot while drunk

TROY, Mich. - Police arrested and charged a local woman who almost ran over pedestrians while driving drunk in a Troy parking lot on Big Beaver Road.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Witnesses said they saw a person driving a black 2008 Ford Escape irresponsibly. The driver, Julie Ann Vitale, recklessly drove through a red traffic signal and the parking lot, nearly striking several pedestrians who were walking nearby, witnesses said.

Vitale eventually parked the vehicle and got out. A witness took the driver's keys from her and contacted police. Officers could smell alcohol as Vitale spoke.

The 48-year-old Rochester Hills resident admitted to consuming one drink that contained alcohol. She was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations and performed poorly, police said.

A breath test was conducted with a result of .23 percent alcohol level. Vitale was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

