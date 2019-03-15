News

Woman arrested, charged after almost running over pedestrians in Troy parking lot while drunk

Driver skipped red light

By Natasha Dado

Julie Ann Vitale. Photo courtesy of the Troy Police Department.

TROY, Mich. - Police arrested and charged a local woman who almost ran over pedestrians while driving drunk in a Troy parking lot on Big Beaver Road. 

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on  Monday. Witnesses said they saw a person driving a black 2008 Ford Escape irresponsibly.  The driver, Julie Ann Vitale, recklessly drove through a red traffic signal and the parking lot, nearly striking several pedestrians who were walking nearby, witnesses said. 

Vitale eventually parked the vehicle and got out. A witness took the driver's keys from her and contacted police.  Officers could smell alcohol as Vitale spoke.  

The 48-year-old Rochester Hills resident admitted to consuming one drink that contained alcohol.  She was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations and performed poorly, police said.  

A breath test was conducted with a result of .23 percent alcohol level. Vitale was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.   

 

